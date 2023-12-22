Air Peace has announced the resumption of direct flights to China as it expands into more international routes

The company stated in a recent statement that it would resume flights to Guangzhou-China connection

It said it will begin the flight on December 28, 2023, via the Accra route and connect to the Chinese City

Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, has announced that it is set to resume direct flights to Guangzhou in China beginning Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Air Peace is setting the pace on several new international routes. On Friday, December 22, 2023, passengers can now fly Accra-China-Accra, a new connection added to the Guangzhou-China connection.

Air Peace set date to resume China flight

Air Peace Spokesperson Stanley Olisa said the light resumption to China and the new connection are part of Air Peace’s commitment to provide connectivity across cities and continents and promote socio-economic relations.

BusinessDay reports that the airline began direct flights to China in 2022 with a high passenger load on its maiden flight.

Air Peace begins flights to new destinations as it wins award

Since then, the airline has launched three other international routes, including Mumbai, Tel Aviv, and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia in 2023.

The company also launched flights to the Caribbean routes, such as Antigua and Barbuda.

Air Peace is also prepping to kick off scheduled flights to London.

The airline has a network of 21 domestic routes, eight regional routes, and six international destinations, with 30 aircraft in its fleet, which includes brand new Embraer 195-E2s and an order for five brand new Embraer 175s.

This comes after the airline won the Best Airline for Customer Service, West Africa, for 2023 at the Global Brand Awards.

The award organizers said the airline stands out due to its excellent customer-focused services.

