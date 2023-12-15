Shoprite Mall has decided to close down its operation located in Bayero, Kano State

The company cited several reasons, which include the dollar exchange rate and the cost of rent

Other reasons cited are the low purchasing power and the challenging business climate in the country

Retail giant Shoprite has officially declared the closure of its Kano branch, located in Ado Bayero Mall, Kano State.

The closure is set to take effect from January 14, 2024, as stated through a circular issued and signed by the management of Shoprite.

Shoprite has decided to close in Kano Photo credit: Aminu Abubakar

Source: Getty Images

Why is Shoprite closing down in Kano?

According to the circular, the decision to close down the Kano branch encompasses the branch's current financial situation and the country's challenging business climate.

Legit.ng also understands that the dollar exchange rate is another factor contributing to this decision.

Operators of Bayero malls collect rent from Shoprite in dollars, making it one of the most expensive locations for the company as Naira continues to depreciate.

The circular reads:

“I regret that our store in Ado Bayero Mall, Kano, will be closing its doors on January 14, 2024. This decision was not made lightly, as we understand the impact it may have on our employees and the community.

“However, after careful evaluation of the financial situation of the store and the current business climate, we believe that it is the best cause of action for the long-term growth of our organization.

Shoprite offers hope

The circular further hinted at the company's plans to open new branches in other parts of the country.

The company, therefore, encouraged employees affected by the closure in Kano to apply for job opportunities in other stores.

The statement concluded:

““We understand that this news may be difficult to digest. We want to assure you that we are here to support you during this transitional period, your well-being is our top priority, and we will do everything we can to assist you in finding new opportunities within our company, we encourage you to apply for any vacant position in existing our store across the country through the Human Resources department.

"Additionally, we will be operating new stores in the upcoming months, and you are welcome to apply for employment there as well.”

Lagos, Rivers in the list of 10 best states to start a business in Nigeria in 2024 and Why

Legit.ng earlier examined the top 10 states in Nigeria to start a business. Some yardsticks used include the availability of skilled labour, suppliers, and resources for scaling.

Here are the ten best cities to consider for starting a business in Nigeria in 2024.

According to the Brand Finance City Index 2023, Lagos is the fifth-best African city with a high desire by people to live, work, and invest.

Source: Legit.ng