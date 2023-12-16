Nigerians have reacted to the decision of ShopRite to leave Kano state, a key Northern state

The retailer did not give reasons and details, but there are speculations that it is facing a tough time

Others say the retailer is also facing tough competition from local operators who provide quality service at a competitive cost

Reactions have trailed the decision of the retail and consumer store, ShopRite, to exit Kano state in January 2024.

Many Nigerians expressed concern over the retailer's exit from a strategic state like Kano.

Shoprite prepares for Kano exit over unknown reasons

While some say the economic situation in Nigeria is forcing the closure of the retailers, others say it is because they are facing intense competition from local retailers.

"Shoprite leaving Kano isn't because of the economic situation in Nigeria. After all, they're still opening new stores & doing business elsewhere.

They're leaving because they couldn't compete with the local champions, Sahad, Sufi, Wellcare, etc. Also, they offer no convenience," Sanusi Dantata said on X, former Twitter.

The announcement jolted many Nigerians as ShopRite had since announced its decision to exit the Nigerian market entirely.

Former Senator who represented Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani, asked President Bola Tinubu to ask the retail company to stay, ostensibly to protect the jobs lost because of their exit.

A report by Leadership says the Ado Bayero Mall management has confirmed the retail company's exit but is in talks with another retail giant.

The management assured the shopping public of plans to fill the space vacated by ShopRite.

The Mall said:

"While we wish Shoprite the best in their future endeavours, we wish to assure the shoppers and customers of the mall, as well as the good people of Kano, that new major retail chains are in discussions with us to take spaces within the mall and these will be announced in the not distant future. Our commitment to providing the best global quality shopping experience to the people of Kano remains unshaken."

More reactions

Legit.ng reported earlier that Retail giant Shoprite has officially declared the closure of its Kano branch, located in Ado Bayero Mall, Kano State.

The closure is set to take effect from January 14, 2024, as stated through a circular issued and signed by the management of Shoprite.

According to the circular, the decision to close down the Kano branch encompasses the branch's current financial situation and the country's challenging business climate.

