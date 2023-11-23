Nigerian lender Access Bank has announced plans to open a new branch in the Asia market

The move, Access Bank hopes, will help facilitate trade for Africans, especially Nigerian companies

Access Bank has footprints in several African countries such as Angola, Cameroon through the acquisition of local banks

Access Bank, one of Africa’s biggest banks, is set to open its first full banking service in Asia in the first quarter of 2024.

Herbert Wigwe, chief executive of Access Holdings, the parent company of Access Bank, disclosed this to Semafor Africa.

According to him, the plan is part of a wider global expansion target, including a strategy to expand more deeply into Francophone Africa and build closer ties with North Africa.

In May 2023, the bank started wholesale banking operations in London and Paris.

Access Bank has used a wholesale banking model outside of Africa, a corporate-to-corporate approach rather than retail banking with individuals.

Access Bank expansion plan

Speaking on the latest plan, he said he and his team expect approval from monetary authorities.

Wigwe declined to confirm the country where the bank would launch to avoid preempting local regulators, Businessday reports.

He assured me that a new branch will definitely be in Asia by the first quarter of next year.

Access Bank footprint

Access Bank has expanded rapidly across the continent over the last five years.

Most recently, it acquired the banking operations of Standard Chartered in Angola, Cameroon, the Gambia, Sierra Leone, and Tanzania

