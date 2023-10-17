Dangote Group has said that excess electricity generated from its sugar company will go to the national grid

It said that this will help contribute to the development of the Northeast economy in Nigeria

He reiterated the company’s objective to produce 1.5 million metric tonnes of sugar annually

The Dangote Group intends to generate electricity at the Numan Refinery and provide it to the national grid to increase energy output and help the national economy.

Malam Jibril Abubakar, the Dangote Group of Companies’ Communication Officer for the northern area, provided this information in a press release, according to a report by The Nation.

The federal government's Backward Integration initiative has reportedly benefited greatly from the efforts of Dangote Sugar Refinery Numan, according to the group.

The statement read in part:

The Company operates an independent power system, and that excess energy will be redirected to the national grid.

The power, from the Dangote Sugar Refinery, Numan, when redirected to the National Grid has the potential to contribute immensely to the rapid development of the economy of the entire Northeast.

A path to industrialisation

The statement also quoted Bello Abdullahi Dan-Musa, the Group General Manager of Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR) in Numan, Adamawa state.

He added that the electricity will hasten the industrialisation and development of the area.

Dan-Musa noted that President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, stated that upon completion of the BIP projects, his sugar company will be able to create about 300,000 direct and indirect jobs, with positive multiplier effects on the national economy.

The federal government’s Backward Integration initiative has reportedly significantly benefited from the efforts of Dangote Sugar Refinery Numan, according to Dan-Musa.

He noted that the business has bought cutting-edge machinery to support its production process, and the company’s facilities are also green.

He added that its Backward Integration objective is to produce 1.5 million metric tonnes of sugar annually of refined sugar from locally grown sugar cane for the domestic and export markets, becoming a significant player in the sugar industry.

