Zazuu, a fintech company with a focus on Africa, has officially ceased its operations due to the inability to secure additional funding.

The announcement of the closure was made through a LinkedIn post where the startup acknowledged the challenge of obtaining sufficient growth funding as the primary reason for the shutdown.

Established in 2018 by four Nigerian entrepreneurs—Kay Akinwunmi (CEO), Korede Fanilola (COO), Tosin Ekolie (CTO), and Tola Alade (CDO)—Zazuu aimed to revolutionize the remittance payment landscape in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Funding challenges behind Zazuu's shutdown

Serving as an end-to-end money transfer marketplace, the company's mission was to reduce the cost of remittance payments.

Zazuu positioned itself as the world's first cross-border payment marketplace, enabling customers to identify optimal rates across various financial providers, preview the actual costs of a transfer before initiating it, and monitor the transfer process from the source to the recipient.

To our friends and supporters, we have some difficult news to share. Zazuu will be closing its doors.

The company said that upon inception, it articulated its commitment to fostering fairness in international money transfers for Africans.

Regrettably, the challenging landscape for securing funding posed insurmountable obstacles, leading to the inability to successfully close a growth funding round.

Sure, it stings. But we’re walking away with our heads high, proud of what we built and the lessons learned. We’re still all about making financial services fair and accessible for all. We are so grateful to have shared this experience with you.

In July 2023, the startup disclosed that it had successfully obtained $2 million in funding to enhance its cross-border payment services and develop what it claimed would be the world's inaugural unbiased payment platform.

According to the startup, the fundraising round witnessed the active involvement of various investors, including Launch Africa, Founders Factory Africa, HoaQ Club, Tinie Tempah, Jason Njoku (CEO of IrokoTV), Babs Ogundeyi (CEO of Kuda Bank), and several other angel investors.

