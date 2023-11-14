The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has listed the names of 20 failed banks and said it will pay their depositors

The NDIC said contrary to recent reports, there are no new failed banks in Nigeria

The Corporation revealed in a statement that depositors, creditors, and shareholders will get an additional N16.16 billion in payment

Depositors, creditors, and shareholders of 20 failed banks in Nigeria will get an additional N16.18 billion in liquidation dividends, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation said.

The latest payment would increase dividends paid to the depositors to N61,63 billion after making cumulative payments of liquidation dividends totaling N45,45 billion as of July 2023, representing amounts exceeding the insured sums to depositors of the 20 banks.

Depositors of failed Peak Merchant Bank queuing for payment Credit: @ndic

NDIC debunks reports of new failed banks

According to NDIC Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Bashir Nuhu, the 20 failed banks were among the banks that had shut down previously due to the revocation of their operating licenses by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) between 1994 and 2018.

Daily Trust report said that Nuhu disclosed the information in Abuja on Monday, November 13, 2023, citing a trending report that 20 new banks had shut down.

The statement said:

"In light of further recoveries from debtors of the liquidated banks, the Corporation has announced an additional N16.18 billion in liquidation dividends to be paid to depositors, creditors, and shareholders of the 20 banks in liquidation."

Names of failed banks

Liberty Bank

City Express Bank

Assurance Bank

Century Bank

Allied Bank

Financial Merchant Bank

Icon Merchant Bank

Progress Bank

Merchant Bank of Africa (MBA)

Premier Commercial Bank

North-South Bank

Prime Merchant Bank.

Commercial Trust Bank

Cooperative and Commerce Bank

Rims Merchant Bank

Pan African Bank

Fortune Bank

All States Trust Bank

Nigeria Merchant Bank

and Amicable Bank in liquidation.

NDIC begins verification of bank customers

In April this year, the NDIC started verifying the insured depositors of Peak Merchant Bank in liquidation, a report by Legit.ng reported.

This is in line with its duty of deposit guarantee and reimbursement of depositors in case of bank failure.

Peak Merchant Bank Limited's operating license was revoked on Friday, February 28, 2003.

According to a statement by the Director of Communication and Public Affairs, Bashir Nuhu, the verification process will help depositors verify their account information and balances with the bank at its closure.

It further noted that the verification exercise is a precursor to paying insured sums to the depositors, the Nation reports.

NIDC lays out the payment process

NDIC further advised depositors to visit the bank's old premises or the nearest NDIC office with proof of account ownership and identification documents for the exercise.

The NDIC also explained that the insured sum is the first payment made to depositors if a bank fails up to a specified limit, and amounts above insured sums are subsequently paid as liquidation dividends from the proceeds of the closed bank's assets realized by NDIC as liquidator.

