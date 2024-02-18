Okafor Motors has announced plans to launch solar-powered tricycles into the Nigerian market

The company has secured support from Wisconsin Batteries (WinBat), a US-based company, for the production

It is expected that the new tricycles will boost Nigeria's transportation system and bring further positive development

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and the Economy.

A Nigerian company, Okafor Motors, has announced plans to mass produce solar-powered tricycles, also known as "Keke".

Nigerian company ready to release solar-powered tricycles Photo credit: Benson Ibeabuchi

Source: Getty Images

To achieve this, the company said it has entered a partnership with Sustainable Communities Corporation(SSC), a US-based non-profit organisation.

The partnership is to set up NrG Company (pronounced energy) and produce several units of solar-powered tricycles named Nikeke

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Solar-powered tricycles

The Nation reports that Anthony Obinna Okafor, who is the chief engineer at Okafor Motors, said the company also hopes to use the tricycle to boost Nigeria’s transportation system as well as provide for its operators and lift them out of the poverty index.

His words:

“If you would ask me if I believe in angel investors, my answer is definitely yes. Do I also believe in predestination? Oh yes!

"The reality before me after the prototype development, was that my dreams will remain mere dreams. But somehow, I kept the faith against all odds and today my instincts have been proven right.”

He explained that under the partnership with SSC, so many options will be explored.

He added:

"Together with mass production of the prototype, we are also considering several other modifications inclusive of quadracycles and electric bikes.

"Other than financing this new partnership, SCC via their subsidiary, WinBat Company will be deploying their hemp battery technology, ensuring that our solar-electric tricycles will become a serious contender with the conventional gasoline tricycles."

Another company begins vehicle manufacturing plant in Enugu

Legit.ng earlier reported that a new automobile manufacturing company recently commenced vehicle production in Enugu.

This company, known as Ingrace Motors, received commendation from the Enugu state government for its role in promoting the production of domestically manufactured vehicles in Nigeria.

Chinedu Onu, the Chief Executive Officer of Ingrace Motors, presented the company's range of vehicles and generously provided one of their vehicles to the Enugu state government to evaluate their quality, versatility, and durability.

Source: Legit.ng