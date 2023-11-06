New Zealand has canceled its 90-day trial periods in employment contracts for AEWV

The development would allow employers to demand workers only when it is necessary

This also means more processing time for employers employers seeking accreditation and job checks

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3 years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

New Zealand has announced it will no longer include 90-day trial periods in employment contracts for persons on Accredited Employer Work Visas (AEWV).

According to a report, this is to address genuine labor shortages and facilitate equitable treatment within employment agreements for work visa holders.

New Zealand has broadened the scope of its Green List to include occupations related to engineering, construction, IT and automotive fields. Photo Credit: SeventyFour, Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This means that employers are now to hire migrant workers only when there is a demonstrable demand for labor or a specific skills gap to be filled.

Nigerians and others looking to work for companies in New Zealand would need to make sure the employment contract does not contain a trial term.

More updates

The amendment to AEWV also includes accredited employers who place migrants in specific construction occupations. As part of the development, they would now ensure that at least 35% of their labor-hire workforce is made up of New Zealand citizens and residents in full-time employment.

In addition, the AEWV now involves longer processing times. Employers seeking accreditation and job checks will need to apply at least six weeks ahead. This is to enable such employers to account for these extended processing times.

The objective of this modification is to optimize the accreditation procedure while maintaining the greatest levels of employer-employee standards.

The modifications will also affect recently submitted applications under the Immigration Green List. New Zealand has broadened the scope of its Green List to include occupations related to engineering, construction, information technology, and automotive fields.

As a result of the expansion, professionals in these industries now have the chance to use Green List visas to hire specialized labor that might not be easily found in the local workforce.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand is calling for Nigerians with specific skills who are willing to relocate to the country.

“Apply Now”: Canada Unveils Immigration Application Process For Nigerians, Others

Legit.ng had reported that the Canadian government unveiled its Immigration Levels Plans, guiding the number of residents to relocate to the country in the next three years.

The country’s immigration levels will remain unchanged from its target of 485,000 new immigrants in 2024.

Canada will look to welcome about 500,000 new immigrants yearly.

Source: Legit.ng