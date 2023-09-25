New Zealand is calling for Nigerians with specific skills who are willing to relocate to the country immediately

The island country has opened up opportunities for Nigerians in specific professions, such as Prison Guards and Welders.

The move aims to close its grappling skills shortages across various industries or employers seeking foreign workers.

New Zealand actively seeks to attract foreign workers to address an ongoing skills shortage.

The latest decision is the expansion of the Immigration Green List, adding 17 new roles.

Chris Hipkins, New Zealand's Prime Minister, is open to allowing more skilled immigrants to relocate Photo credit: Mark Coote

Source: Getty Images

The list allows employers to use Green List visas to fill specialist roles if they cannot recruit a local while providing employees a fast-track route to residency.

New Zealand's Immigration Minister, Andrew Little, in a statement, also revealed plans to add another seven in 2024.

The statement reads:

"The new job additions, which also include aviation engineers, corrections officers, vehicle painters, and naval architects, open up the list to more industries

"From next year, the ICT, automotive, and engineering sectors will have the option of Green List visas when they need to fill specialist skilled roles when a New Zealand worker cannot be found."

Bloomberg reports that New Zealand faces a skills shortage worsened by the pandemic when its borders were closed to foreigners.

Instruction to Nigerians ready to relocate to New Zealand

While the opportunity looks exciting, Nigerians looking to capitalise on relocating must meet specific stipulations.

A message from the New Zealand immigration website reads:

"If your role is listed, and you have the qualifications, registration, or experience required, you may be able to get residence immediately or after two years of working here.

Here is the list of 17 new roles added to the New Zealand Green Visa list

Aviation Engineers

Aircraft Maintenance Engineers

Naval Architects (Marine Designers)

Mechanical Engineering Technicians

Metal Fabricators

Metal Machinists First Class

Fitter and Turners

Fitter Generals

Fitter-Welders

Welders

Vehicle Painters

Panel Beaters

Road-Roller Operators

Corrections Officers

Prison Guards

Database and Systems Administrators

ICT Database and System Administrators

Use this link to find more jobs for the New Zealand green visa and application process.

