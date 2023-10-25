A civil society group has asked Nigerians to disregard the allegations of misdeeds by NNPC boss Mele Kyari

The group stated that Kyari was innocent and that the allegations against him were baseless.

They asked President Bola Tinubu to allow the NNPC helmsman work and prove his mettle

The Forum of Civil Society Organizations in Nigeria, in a press conference, refuted recent allegations made against Mallam Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

In a statement signed by its convener, Comrade Friday Maduka, the forum expressed concern and disappointment over allegations against Kyari by individuals presenting themselves as civil society organizations.

Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC, Mele Kyari Credit: Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

Allegation lack bases

It described the allegations as baseless, unsubstantiated, and a public display of ignorance and idiocy.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The forum emphasized that the recent allegations lack any factual basis and condemned the distortion of facts and propagation of unverified information.

The forum called on President Bola Tinubu to protect and enhance the executive powers of Kyari in the NNPC.

The group said:

"After a thorough and scientific class analysis of the Nigerian political scenario, the amalgam of the civil society organizations, in tandem with the myriad grassroots-oriented institutions, took a principled stand and resolved to ask President to confer greatly enhanced executive powers on Mallam Mele in his ennobling endeavor of cleansing the NNPC Augean stables and fixing all the hitherto seeming lingering intractable contradictions which afflicts NNPC governance.

Kyari on track to rescue Nigeria's oil sector

In a recent report by Legit.ng, the National Association of Women Journalists and the Conference of Civil Society Groups for Good Governance have reacted to the controversy that has trailed the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and its Group Chief Executive Officer, Mallam Mele Kyari, in the past week.

The groups spoke on Sunday, October 15, 2023, during a press conference held at the Nigerian Union of Journalists Federal Capital Territory press centre in Abuja.

They unequivocally rejected the claim that Kyari had unfairly favoured a "northern cabal" in obtaining the contracts, categorising it as a baseless effort to tarnish the NNPCL boss's character and diminish his commendable contributions to the company.

“We Are Rising”: Mele Kyari meets lawmakers, reveals NNPC retail made over N18bn profit in Q1, 2023

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) retail subsidiary has recorded a profit of N18.4 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

Mele Kyari, the Group's Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, disclosed this while addressing the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Friday, September 15, in Abuja.

Kyari appeared before the lawmakers to defend NNPCL's acquisition of OVH Energy Marketing (OVHEM), owner and operator of the Oando downstream assets (retail brand).

Source: Legit.ng