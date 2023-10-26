The newly launched Ugandan Airlines has chosen Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) as a partner to handle its ground services

SAHCO disclosed that the company has attracted and retained the trust of both existing and new airlines in Nigeria

Uganda Airlines launched its flight services to Nigeria via the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos

The Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) has won the contract to provide passenger, baggage, and ramp handling services to Ugandan Airlines at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The airline, the national carrier for Uganda, resumed flights to Nigeria after 24 years and would fly from Entebbe International Airport in Uganda to Lagos three times weekly.

Uganda Air starts operation in Nigeria Credit: SAHCO

Ugandan Air is one of the newest airlines in the world

According to the Country Manager of the Airline, Patrick Ziwa, the airline is excited to work with SAHCO.

Tribune reports that SAHCO said the company has attracted and retained the trust of existing and new airlines in Nigeria due to its seamless, safe, and timely service delivery.

The company described itself as the only aviation ground-handling firm that operates in all commercial airports in Nigeria.

It said it has invested in new modern aviation ground support equipment, operating on alternative power sources and trying to function optimally in the Nigerian environment.

SAHCO confirms contract with Ibom Air

The firm earlier signed an aviation handling contract with one of the local airlines, Ibom Air, to handle its regional flights, beginning with the Lagos to Accra route.

SAHCO stated that it has remained focused and intends to confirm operational excellence, which has helped handle a variety of aviation customers.

Ugandan Air in Nigeria after 24 years

Legit.ng earlier reported that Uganda Airlines launched its flight services to Nigeria via the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

The development comes as flight tickets across all airlines have sharply increased due to the steep increase in the cost of aviation fuel.

It also comes two decades after the signing of the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between the two nations, paving the way for flight operations.

According to Leadership, the airline's inaugural flight, carrying passengers and a government delegation, landed at MMIA after departing from Entebbe International Airport.

