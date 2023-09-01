Festus Keyamo, the new Aviation and Aerospace Development Minister wants to overhaul the Nigeria's aviation sector

He has already started by first suspending the controversial Nigeria Air project and also announcing repair works at the airport

A new assignment has been set for the permanent secretary of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria to boost revenues

Festus Keyamo, the newly appointed Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has unveiled his ambitious plans to revamp Nigeria's aviation sector.

Speaking during a tour of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday, August 31, 2023, Keyamo promised to explore opportunities to boost revenue within the airport.

He has therefore directed the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) management to explore the identified sources to the fullest, Punch reports.

A message posted by FAAN on its X(formerly Twitter) page reads:

"The Hon. Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo in the course of receiving briefing from the FAAN Management, observed that there are so many potential opportunities for ramping up the revenue profile of the Agency.

"To this end, the Hon. Minister has directed that these sources of revenue be explored to the fullest."

"Accordingly, the HMA has set up a committee under the chairmanship of the Permanent Secretary to look at: Advertisements at the Airports, Ticketing System at the FAAN Facilities and Waivers on payment of FAAN Services."

The statement signed by Abdulahi Yakubu -Funtua Director Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, also revealed that the Committee was given four weeks to develop a comprehensive report and proffer solutions.

