Erisco Foods said it plans to sue a customer, Chioma Egodi, who reviewed one of its products on social media

The company’s founder, Eric Umeofi, revealed the plan in a recent television interview

He said Egodi’s actions have caused the company to lose a $15 million credit line from a Chinese firm

The management of Erisco Foods is perfecting plans to sue Facebook user Chioma Egodi for N5 billion for damages over her review of one of its tomato pastes.

Erisco Foods’ founder, Eric Umeofia, revealed the company’s plans in an Arise Television interview on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Chairman of Erisco Foods, Eric Umeofia and Chioma Egodi Credit: Chioma Egodi Jnr

Source: Facebook

Erisco said Egodi refused to issue a public apology

Nairametrics reports that Umeofia said the decision to sue EgodI is based on her failure to publicly apologize as her actions have harmed the company’s reputation.

According to him, the company faced enormous challenges due to Egodi’s ‘soared’ Facebook review, stating that a Chinese firm suspended a credit facility of $15 million from two customers due to her actions.

He said if she apologizes, the company will sue for N5 billion in damages.

The Erisco Foods boss said she was never a customer, stating that her claims were baseless.

Umeofia said she admitted wrongdoing while in detention and offered to issue a written apology.

The face-off between the duo began when she said on Facebook that she bought one of the company’s Tomato Paste, which tasted sugary.

Her Facebook post has since been deleted.

Nigerians attack Erisco Foods on social media.

Erisco Food and its founder came under a severe attack on social media over the arrest of Egodi.

Many Nigerians expressed displeasure with the company’s actions against Egodi on X, formerly Twitter.

One person said:

“A simple complaint that should be dealt with through the civil remedy of defamation is done away with, and the police graft itself as an instrument to protect people of power.”

Another said:

“A customer expressed her view on your tomato product. You decided to deploy the police to arrest her in Lagos and had her transferred to Force Headquarters in Abuja.”

Legit.ng reported that the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) waded into the matter and secured Egodi’s release from detention.

Umeofia accused the agency of bias, stating that it is too protective of smaller companies against big players.

