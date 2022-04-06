Loan shark operators across the federation are currently under investigation by the federal government over their outrageous interest rates and illegal operation

The federal competition and consumer protection commission (FCCPC) said it has gotten vital information to clamp down on illegal loan shark operators in Lagos and beyond

FCCPC boss, Babatunde Irukera said every stipulation of their operation must go through the commission and will also be approved by the commission

Efforts have been intensified to clamp down on illegal loan sharks in Nigeria, the federal competition and consumer protection commission (FCCPC) has disclosed.

According to a report by Leadership newspaper, the commission said it is working closely with some of the loan sharks whose operations has been dissolved to apprehend other loan sharks across the country.

Babatunde Irukera the director-general of the FCCPC said all activities of loan sharks must go through the commission. Photo Credit: (FCCPC)

Legit.ng gathered that the commission has received valuable information to rattle the network of loan sharks whose operation is not in accordance to provisions of the law.

The chairman of the FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera in a statement issued in Abuja disclosed that some of the hotspot of these illegal operators in Lagos and beyond has been identified.

He further revealed that the commission has been able to uncover some unidentified payment system used by these illegal loan sharks.

While outlining some of the requirement loan sharks must abide by, he stated that issues of online harassment and verbal harassment on loan defaulters will not be tolerated.

FCCPC issues eligibility criteria for loan sharks

Irukera however stated that for the eligibility status of a loan shark to be guaranteed, he or she must provide to the commission a veritable approach to loaning, repayment, late payment charges, and other activities.

He said:

“The Commission reserves the prerogative to proceed in any manner consistent with prevailing law including but not limited to criminal prosecution of any digital money lender, its employees, collaborators or agents, whose conduct is in violation of extant law."

