The United Bank for Africa (UBA) is giving small businesses in Nigeria and Africa a $6 billion loan

The loan facility partners with the Africa African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) secretariat

The bank stated that small businesses will have access to the loan over the next three years

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has announced plans to provide financing to support and enhance the activities of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) across Africa.

Through the initiative, the bank will allow SMEs to access funds for small businesses specialising in critical sectors such as agro-processing, health, automotive, transport, and logistics.

Chairman of United Bank for Africa, Tony Elumelu Credit: Primevot

Source: Getty Images

The loan will support SMEs to scale up operations

The initiative is courtesy of UBA's recent partnership with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) secretariat to provide about $6 billion in financing in the next three years.

The bank signed the agreement with AfCTA during the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting held in Accra, Ghana.

BusinessDay reports that the agreement binds UBA and AfCTA to encourage the growth of SMEs operating in four sectors under the partnership that are mostly import-dependent by giving technical and financing solutions for intra-Africa/domestic alternatives.

According to UBA's Managing Director, Muyiwa Akinyemi, the bank is committed to supporting the growth/development of SMEs in Africa.

He said the initiative aligns with its focus on small businesses as catalysts for Africa's development.

UBA promises to use tech to lift SMEs

The UBA boss said the bank will go beyond financing to provide non-financial services to the SMEs to develop their capacity for growth across the 20 African countries present and build sustainable practices.

He said the bank will leverage technology to deliver its financing activities to the beneficiaries and that the agreement will spur the continent's development as a top bank in Africa.

UBA's group head of marketing and corporate communications, Alero Ladipo, said the $240,000 financing by the bank will come in the form of working capital loans and asset finance loans to position the businesses for growth and success.

She explained that the small businesses in the sectors of agro-processing, automotive, health, transport, and logistics would access a working capital loan by way of overdrafts and short-term loans with a maximum value of $120,000 in each of their country's local currency and asset finance loans of about $120,000 in the local currency of the debtor to use to acquire operational assets and equipment to scale their businesses.

Ladipo revealed that the move aligns with the bank's vision to stimulate economic development in Africa by empowering small businesses to provide jobs and enhance intra-Africa trade.

She said the bank will also provide training and resources for small business owners to equip them with the knowledge and skills required to thrive in a competitive environment.

Source: Legit.ng