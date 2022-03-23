Nigerian bank loans to customers would surpass N2 trillion in October 2021, demonstrating the CBN's commitment to increasing lending to the private sector

These loans are provided at varying lending rates based on the sector and the customer's credit worthiness

Nigerian banks have developed a variety of products in recent years to make it easier for customers to obtain loans

Nigerian banks customers in search of funding have so far borrowed from 11 commercial banks, totalling N21.1 trillion as of the end of 2021.

The current level is a N2.9 trillion or 16.2% increase when compared to the 18.2 trillion the loans and advances stood in 2020.

The figures are according to the analysis of the banks' 2021 financial year results submitted to the Nigerian exchange.

Bank customers using the ATM Credit: johnsa

Breakdown

The 11 banks surveyed are First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Zenith Bank, Wema, Unity, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Sterling bank and Stanbic bank, Eco Bank, Unity Bank, Fidelity and Access Bank.

Breakdown of the data shows Access Bank, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) and Zenith Bank Plc gave out the highest loans and advances with N4.16 trillion, N4.06 trillion and N3.35 trillion respectively

United Bank of Africa loans to customers hit N2.68 trillion while Fidelity's bank loan of N1.5 trillion completed the top five.

Breakdown

Source: Original

CBN drive to increase lending to private sectors

The reason for the growth in banks' loan books was as a result of the implementation of the Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), instituted to increase lending to the real sector in order to grow the economy.

The CBN had on its part made funds available and accessible through its various intervention programmes to the banks to lend to their customers.

Source: Legit.ng