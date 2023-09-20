Interswitch has disclosed that in the first six months of 2023, Nigerian banks suffered huge losses due to electronic fraud

The company’s head of retail said most of the reported frauds were carried out through POS, web, and mobile platforms

She said 96.2% of electronic payment fraud was caused by corporate fraud

The banking sector lost N12.2 billion to electronic payment fraud in the first half of the year (H1 2023), Interswitch has stated.

The payment processing business added that N14.3 billion of the N35 billion in attempted fraud that was recorded in 2022 was actually lost.

Suzan Fasipe, the company's Head of Retail Payments at Interswitch, revealed during the Techconnect 3.0 conference in Abuja.

Head of retail payment at Interswitch said 58% of fraud losses in 2022, or N8.3 billion, were committed through POS, web, and mobile platforms.

Source: Getty Images

Most frauds committed through POS, Web, mobile platforms

In a report, Fasipe said that 58% of fraud losses in 2022, or N8.3 billion, were committed through POS, web, and mobile platforms.

According to her, 37% of banks were victims of ransomware attacks between 2021 and the present.

The development specifically draws attention to the growing security issues the banking sector is facing as it works to strengthen the digital payment infrastructure.

Additionally, 93% of banking-related fraud, according to the company, was committed online.

Chargeback fraud could occasionally go unnoticed by banks for six months. This happens when a customer uses their own credit card to make an online transaction and then asks the issuing bank for a chargeback after obtaining the goods or services.

When a chargeback is accepted, the financial transaction is cancelled, and the consumer is reimbursed for their money.

Depending on the payment method used, the merchant may also be held responsible when a chargeback occurs.

Fasipe added that 96.2 percent of electronic payment fraud was caused by corporate fraud, which is the result of lax internal controls.

She added that in 2021, fraud involving their customers and workers cost four banks N1.77 billion.

Nevertheless, Fasipe provided helpful advice in her talk on bolstering current solutions to reduce fraud events, protecting consumers' sensitive data, and navigating new market trends.

The occasion provided a critical forum for in-depth talks on financial inclusion initiatives and the crucial part regulators play in fostering digital financial inclusion.

Report had earlier pointed out that bank customers in Nigeria lost a total of N1.17 billion in the second quarter of 2022.

Also, a total of 12,553 cases of fraud and forgeries were reported in Nigeria's banking sector in the first three months (Q1) of 2023.

