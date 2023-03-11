Nigerian govt wants customers against new methods of bank fraud and advises them to secure their tokens

NDIC's, an agency of the government emphasizes the need for customers to keep their banking details confidential and secure

NDIC warnings come as fraudsters reportedly developed a new method to hack into customers' bank account

The Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), a Federal Government agency, has raised concerns about the increase in bank fraud cases.

To address this issue, the commission has cautioned bank customers to remain alert and prioritize the security of their tokens to protect their funds.

The NDIC issued the warning in a press statement published on its website.

Secure your details

The NDIC said bank customers should not display their banking details to anyone and ensure that their debit card numbers and Card Verification Value (CVV) were not exposed to people.

Part of the statement said:

“The Corporation said that customers should ensure that their phones had password and they must not share their bank mobile application password to anyone.

“NDIC also warned bank customers to ensure that their token were secured and other parties did not have access to it.”

Fraudsters develop new method

Legit.ng recently reported on a new method developed by fraudsters to allegedly hack bank customers' accounts.

A Nigerian man who identifies as Engineer Victor exposed the new technique in a new video shared on Snapchat.

According to him, with the technique internet fraudsters can move money out of their victims' accounts without having their ATM cards, pins or OTP.

During his demonstration, he exposed a common tactic used by fraudsters to scam their potential victims.

Victor explained that these fraudsters obtain people's phone numbers through a specialized application and then send unsolicited messages.

He further warned that individuals who follow the instructions or even click on the message could end up losing their money.

