Nigerian Manufacturers revealed cement sales declined due to currency crises earlier in the year

According to a report by the association, the action almost sent a lot of manufacturers out of business

They added that this led to a decline in their working capital

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria reported that at the height of the currency crisis earlier this year, cement sales decreased by 30%.

The group also claimed that a 20% decrease in consumer goods sales occurred during this time due to a lack of access to cash.

Naira policy triggers increase in cement price

According to Punch report, the devastation caused by the naira redesign policy on the manufacturing sector was described in detail in a "Special Focus" of MAN's Manufacturing CEOs Confidence Index, according to MAN.

According to the research, because of the tremendous progress that has been made in this area, the Central Bank of Nigeria does not need to hasten the country's shift to a cashless economy or engage in overly aggressive policymaking.

The research claims that the protracted crisis nearly brought manufacturing enterprises to their knees by causing sales of consumer products and cement to decline by 20% and 30%, respectively.

MAN noted that the crisis had a detrimental effect on the manufacturers by directly reducing their working capital and putting a stop to their regular business operations.

The lack of naira also hurt manufacturing companies' ability to attract customers, which led to an increase in their stock levels, particularly for retail goods.

It claimed that the economic crisis had negative effects on the logistics cost chain and the industrial value chain by placing the mostly cash-based distributive commerce sector at tremendous danger.

The report read partly:

“The substantial reduction in money velocity left opportunity for speculation and ignited the creation of a naira black market that compounded the woes of manufacturers already plagued by insufficient forex.

“The naira scarcity clearly wiped out numerous small and medium manufacturing businesses whose transactions were cash-based, especially those within the agro-allied industries who regularly deal with local farmers in remote towns where no formal banking is in sight.

More unfortunately, the exorbitant POS charges on such cash constrained the operations of resilient manufacturing SMEs and worsened their cost of doing business.

Meanwhile, Dangote Cement Plc clarified that its cement pricing aligns with, or even falls below, the prevailing prices along the West African coastline. It stated this as against previous claims that the company sells its cement price higher in Nigeria compared to other West African countries.

