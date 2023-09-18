The non-oil sector drove growth in the economy during the first three months of 2023

Information and communications, financial and insurance tops the list of contributing sectors for the period.

Limited access to cash that exacerbated supply shocks led to a surge in inflation

In the first quarter of 2023, the economy expanded more slowly, primarily due to non-oil sector activity including ICT, finance and other sectors according to a report GDP Q1 report by the CBN.

Election-related spending propelled economic activity and fueled growth, but it was hampered by supply shocks that came along with the currency redesign exercise and other challenges.

Due to increasing energy prices and limited access to cash, which exacerbated supply shocks, headline inflation increased even more.

Election-related spending propelled economic activity and fueled growth. Photo Credit: Philippe Lissac, Dougal Waters

Source: Getty Images

Manufacturing and service sectors continue to expand

The manufacturing and service sectors grew while the agricultural sector fell. The services sector remained the main engine of growth, contributing 2.44 percentage points to the actual growth.

The sector grew less quickly in 2023Q1 compared to 2022Q4, growing by 4.35 percent rather than 5.69 percent.

The services sector's commerce, finance and insurance, information and communications, and transport and storage subsectors all made individual contributions of 1.67, 0.92, 0.21, and 0.10 percentage points to total growth.

The growth witnessed in the various sub-sectors, particularly in the ICT sub-sector was due majorly to the increasing number of internet service subscribers, mobile service subscribers, and the growth in broadband p*netration.

Also, the effect of the electioneering-induced transport activities, and the increased patronage of fintech services due to the currency redesign policy, contributed to the growth in the Services sector.

Agriculture slowed down

The Agricultural sector contracted by 0.90 per cent, compared with a growth of 2.05 per cent in the preceding quarter, on account of the large decline in livestock production.

This was occasioned by the persisting security challenges affecting cattle husbandry, and the limited access to cash that dominated the quarter.

This led to constraining economic activities, since most of the activities within the sector are cash-driven, particularly in the livestock subsector.

Thus, livestock and fishery subsectors contracted by 30.57 and 2.92 per cent, compared with a contraction of 1.59 and 3.02 per cent in 2022Q4, respectively.

However, crop production and forestry subsectors grew at a slower pace by 1.93 and 1.24 per cent, compared with 2.41 and 1.63 per cent in 2022Q4, respectively.

Industry grew

Industry sector performance improved, as it grew by 0.31 per cent in 2023Q1, in contrast to a contraction of 0.94 per cent in 2022Q4.

Growth was witnessed in Manufacturing (1.61 per cent), Electricity (9.53 per cent), Water supply (5.57 per cent) and construction (3.27 per cent) sub-sectors, compared with a growth of 2.83, 15.22, 8.81 and 3.80 per cent, respectively in the preceding quarter.

The performance of the sub-sectors was on account of the combined effects of continued policy support to the industry sector, as well as an uptick in investments in infrastructure which spurred activities in the sector, especially manufacturing.

The performance of sub-sectoral activities are listed thus:

Information and Communication

Contribution: 10.32%

Growth rate: 167.1%

Financial and Insurance

Contribution: 21.37%

Growth rate: 96.3%

Crop Production

Contribution: 1.93%

Growth rate: 37.8%

Trade

Contribution: 1.31%

Growth rate: 21.1%

Manufacturing

Contribution: 1.61%

Growth rate: 16.4%

Construction

Contribution: 3.27%

Growth rate: 13.7%

Transportation and Storage

Contribution: 9.36%

Growth rate: 10.3%

Professional, Scientific & Technical

Contribution: 3.08%

Growth rate: 10.0%

Real Estate

Contribution: 1.70%

Growth rate: 9.1%

Accommodation and Food Services

Contribution: 3.59%

Growth rate: 3.6%

According to report, the services sector led as Nigeria’s economy grew by 2.51% (year-on-year) in real terms in the second quarter of 2023 (April to June).

