Singapore-based Olam Group, an agri-business company, has denied reports from some media organisations that its Nigerian unit is involved in forex exchange fraud.

The alleged fraud was put at $50 billion and reported to be on since 2015 under the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Emeifiele is currently under arrest and on trial for about 20 counts of charges relating to corruption.

Details of Olam allegations

The reports alleged that since 2015, the company gets dollar at official rates from the CBN and resell to companies at the parallel market rate for quick profits.

The reports also alleged that some companies had "fictitious Nigerians as directors" and that authorities have "uncovered a chain of shell companies" linked to Olam, among others.

Olam reacts to allegations

Bloomberg reports that the company was forced to react to the allegations after its shares tumbled to its lowest level on the Singapore stock exchange where it is listed.

The company statement on the allegation reads:

"The company categorically denies the allegations in the Articles."

Olam Singapore however added that it has directed its audit committee to review the matter.

To get further insight and reactions to the allegations Legit.ng reached out to Damilola Adeniyi, the Corporate Affairs Manager at Olam Nigeria however, several calls were not returned.

When the allegations of round-tripping mentioned in the reports were presented, she immediately blocked Legit.ng reporter on her official line.

