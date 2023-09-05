Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana will benefit from the £15 million funding from UK for health improvement

The countries were chosen based on the high rate of population mortality, poor staffing levels among other social issues

The funding is geared towards achieving universal health coverage

Three African countries, Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana have been selected to receive £15 from the United Kingdom (UK) to support healthcare staff recruitment and retention.

The commitment is part of the the ring-fenced Official Development Assistance (ODA) budget for 2022 to 2025 and is geared towards optimising, building and strengthening the health workforce in the 3 African countries.

The £15 million funding supplements the £5 million for Building the Future International Workforce ODA programme in Ghana, Uganda, and Somaliland. Photo Credit: Giles Clarke

Source: Getty Images

The funding is committed to better healthcare in selected countries

According to report, the funding supplements the £5 million already committed as part of the Building the Future International Workforce ODA programme in Ghana, Uganda, and Somaliland.

The programme aims to enhance workforce planning and management, offer training opportunities for refugees and internally displaced people, and connect NHS institutions with national health institutions.

Kenya, Nigeria, and Ghana were chosen for the ODA grant due to their high rates of population mortality, inadequate staffing levels, and high rates of unemployment among their trained health personnel.

In recognition of the importance of the health workforce in lower and middle-income countries for improving health outcomes and achieving universal health coverage, the financing will give people in a few selected countries access to the full spectrum of health services they need, when they need it.

Health Minister Will Quince said:

Highly skilled, resilient staff are the backbone of a strong health service, so I’m delighted we can support the training, recruitment and retention of skilled health workforces in Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana.

This funding aims to make a real difference in strengthening the performance of health systems in each of the participating countries, which will have a knock-on effect on boosting global pandemic preparedness and reducing health inequalities.

The pandemic showed us that patients in the UK are not safe unless the world as a whole is resilient against health threats, and this will help us in delivering on that ambition.

How the funding will be utilised

WHO will use the £6 million pounds in ODA funding promised to support the delivery of health workforce planning and capacity-building initiatives, including improved administrative systems, training and retention opportunities, in collaboration with local governments and stakeholders in the health system.

A not-for-profit organisation will manage the delivery of partnership work in participating nations through a £9 million, two-year competitive grant initiative that will be administered by the Department of Health and Social Care.

The Tropical Health and Education Trust (THET) has received grant as part of the £15 million Global Health Workforce Programme, according to a recent announcement from the Department of Health and Social Care.

The THET will be in charge of organising, funding, and managing this partnership's efforts to increase the calibre and retention of healthcare professionals in the three nations and, eventually, to contribute to better patient outcomes.

