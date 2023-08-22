FAAN has debunked claims made against its MD over the alleged purchase of an official vehicle costing N200m

The Authority stated that the new Managing Director does not yet have an official vehicle

It noted that a contract was granted by the former MD to acquire operational vehicles, which have not yet been delivered.

The administration of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has dismissed claims recently designated Managing Director, Mr. Kabir Yusuf Muhammed, has utilized more than N200 million to acquire a fresh official vehicle.

Mohammed was appointed as the new MD of FAAN in May 2023 after the then-president, Mohammed Buhari, removed the then-MD, Captain Rabiu Yadudu, and five directors of the agency.

It would be recalled that a certain news platform reported that Muhammad engaged in the questionable acquisition while airports were in dire need of patrol vehicles amid the security threats facing airports across the country.

According to the news platform, roughly N200 million was allocated for the procurement of the Toyota Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary Edition, a decision sanctioned by Mohammed for utilization as his designated official vehicle.

FAAN says MD has no official car yet

In an official announcement endorsed by the agency's Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, the organization affirmed that since taking on his role, the Managing Director (MD) has not received an official vehicle, nor has he procured one for any other individual.

The statement reads in part:

The claim that the FAAN Managing Director, approved N200 Million for the purchase of Toyota Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary Edition for himself as his official vehicle is false. Since his assumption of office, FAAN MD does not have any official car and did not buy any for anyone.

As per The SUN, the statement further conveyed that during the refurbishment of older vehicles for the recently appointed directors, the MD was provided with one such vehicle. However, he subsequently returned it as the available vehicles were insufficient to accommodate everyone.

FAAN however added that the vehicle Mohammed currently utilizes for official purposes is not owned by the Authority, as its registration number can be verified through the appropriate channels.

FAAN urged journalists to verify the accuracy of their reports prior to dissemination to the public.

