The unresolved dispute among taxi vehicle rental companies has led to the suspension of drivers at Abuja airport

According to FAAN, car hire operators have been affecting the operations of airport car hire service

Ride-hailing services is suggested as an option for passengers and airport users

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja no longer offers airport taxi services, according to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). The suspension, which is effective immediately, is the result of ongoing faction conflicts among the vehicle rental companies.

FAAN Bans Taxi Drivers in Abuja Airport Due to Unresolved Disputes Among Rental Companies Credit: Channels TV Source: UGC

Source: UGC

In a statement by the Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection of FAAN, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, authority said the conflict has a negative impact on how airport car rental services operate.

This is coming after FAAN ordered owners of private jets stationed at the General Aviation Terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to immediately relocate them as contained in a report by Legit.ng

The order follows preparations ahead of the May 29, 2023, inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria's next president.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Passengers advised to use alternative

Notifying the the general public that the airport car hire service at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja has been suspended with immediate effect, The Nation reported.

This is as a result of the unresolved factional dispute amongst the car hire operators which has been affecting airport car hire service operations.

As an alternative, the Authority recommended that airport users and passengers use e-hailing services in order to get to and from the airport safely while the disagreement is being resolved.

“Consequent upon this suspension, FAAN Management advises the general public and all airport users, particularly our esteemed passengers to use secured alternative means of transportation or E-hailing services in and out of the airport,” it added.

FAAN explains why Kano-bound aircraft landed in Lagos airport

In earlier news, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said it diverted flights to Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos from Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport due to poor runway lighting at the Kano airport.

Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, the director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, said the diversion became necessary after a glitch was discovered on Runway 06/24 on July 15, 2023, at about 1600hrs.

Source: Legit.ng