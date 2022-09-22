Nigerian airports without nighttime landing facilities will no longer be allowed to operate as sunset or sunrise airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Nigeria Airspace Management (NAMA) said they have agreed to implement the policy for security reasons

About 23 airports in Nigeria operate as sunset and sunrise airports, except for a few international airports with 24-hour operations

Insecurity in Nigeria has made the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) suspend flight extension rights for some airlines flying at certain times of the day in some airports.

FAAN withdrew the rights from the airlines flying sunset and sunrise in a statement on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

23 airports in Nigeria are without night time landing facilities

Sunset airports refer to airport terminals without nighttime landing facilities and operate between 7 am to 6 pm.

According to reports, FAAN said that it would decline applications by airlines for an extension of operating hours to airports working earlier than 7 am and later than 6 pm.

FAAN Managing Director, Captain Rabiu Yagudu, stated this on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the ongoing 2022 Airline and Airport Business Summit and Expo in Lagos.

The FAAN boss said that the management of the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency had met with FAAN on the new directive.

New directive would not be changed

Yagudu asked stakeholders, especially airline operators, to abide by the new directive and said that the two agencies would not change the policy.

There are 28 federal and state-owned airports in Nigeria.

Except for MMA in Lagos, Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, Port Harcourt Airport, Aminu Kano International Airport and the new Akanu Ibiam International Airpor in Enugu operating 24-hour services, the rest airports operate from 7 a.m to 6 p.m

Most airports lack sunset facilities and infrastructure enabling flight operations at night time.

Yadugu said:

“We have already sat down, met with the NAMA team and agreed that there is no longer a need for an extension. However, once an airport is a sunrise to sunset, it has to remain so, and all stakeholders must respect that particular provision accordingly."

