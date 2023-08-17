Ahmed Hassan has replaced Sirajo Salisu as acting Managinng Director of Jaiz Bank

This became necessary after the bank’s MD Sirajo resigned from the position after less than a year

Hassan who takes over, has 21 years of experience in banking, industrial, and academic sectors

Following the resignation of Dr. Sirajo Salisu, the managing director of Jaiz Bank, Ahmed Alhaji Hassan has been named the acting managing director and CEO of Jaiz Bank Plc.

According to a statement released by Jaiz Bank yesterday in Abuja, the board decided to name Hassan as acting managing director after Sirajo left and took a terminal leave of absence.

This is coming after the Nigeria’s largest Islamic bank announces highest profit in 5 years according to its 2022 financial statement submitted to the Nigerian exchange.

According to the statement, the bank's profit after tax in 2022 rose to N6.9 billion, 69% from N4.1 billion recorded in 2021. Read more to know about Islamic banking and how many are approved in Nigeria.

Salisu resigns as MD

Notably, Salisu was appointed to the position of Managing Director in September 2022 to succeed Mallam Hassan Usman.

Earlier, the bank in a notification of changes on the board/management of Jaiz Bank Plc filed the Nigerian Exchange noted that the bank has undertaken some changes and restructuring of its Board of Management.

The statement read in part:

The first circular led to the resignation of 2 non-executive directors (NED) in the person of Dr Umaru Abdul Mutallab (Chairman of the board of directors) and Fallalu Bello from the board and the subsequent appointment of a new chairman for the board.

The latest circular has led to the resignation of 2 more NEDs in the person of Ibrahim Mamun Maude and HRH Bello Muhammad Sani bringing the total number of board members down to fourteen

Further to the development, the board resolved to cascade the changes and restructuring process to the management level and ultimately to all staff cadre. It added:

Accordingly, the board at its meeting held 14th August 2023 accepted the voluntary resignation of Dr Sirajo Salisu as the MD/CEO and consequently appointed Ahmed Hassan as the MD/CEO who until now was executive director, operations and CFO.

Hassan to replace Salisu as Acting MD

Hassan held the positions of Executive Director, Operation, and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Jaiz Bank before being hired. In the banking, industrial, and academic sectors, he has 29 years of experience according to report.

In the past, Hassan held positions at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), NAL Merchant Bank (now Sterling Bank), and Dangote Group as the financial controller of Kano Flour Mills.

Hassan has experience in branch and regional banking, risk management, banking operations, corporate finance, and financial controls.

He holds memberships in the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, and the Pension Institute of Nigeria as an Associate.

Prior to being named Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) of the bank, Hassan held the positions of Head of Financial Control and Acting Chief Financial Officer.

