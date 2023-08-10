The management of Azman Air has said its halted operations because its aircraft were sent for maintenance in Turkey

It added that operations needed to be suspended because the load had become too great and there was no revenue coming in

Even though the high cost of operations has affected its business, the airline operations to resume in October

Azman Air has explained why it sent all of its staff on compulsory leave without pay, indefinitely.

This is coming after a report that the airline management suspended business and placed all its workers on required unpaid leave.

Recall that the airline was shut down last year, which presented a challenge for people traveling by air between the country's northern and southern regions.

Nurudeen Aliyu, a representative for the airline, explained that a combination of circumstances, including the continuous C-checks on its aircraft and the high cost of operations, led to the decision, according to TheCable.

In the world of aviation, a C-check is a thorough examination of the majority of an aircraft's parts, typically carried out by a maintenance expert. The objective is to assess the plane's functionality.

Aircrafts sent for maintenance

According to Aliyu, the business briefly halted operations since all of its 737s used for domestic flights needed C-checks.

He said:

We have already sent two of them to a maintenance facility in Turkey, but unfortunately, since we sent the aircraft there, there is a queue in the maintenance hanger and they were not able to finish in time. The other two we are using here are also due for maintenance and we are trying to send them for C-checks also.

Also, one of the aircraft has achieved 90 percent completion so we are expecting two of the aircraft to be back in October.

He claimed that even though the business has been operating intermittently since March, it has consistently paid everyone their salaries. He claims that the omission of the resumed date is the only issue.

He stated that the company chose to halt operations because the load had become too great and there was no revenue coming in.

Why customers flights were cancelled in the past

Many Nigerians have complained about Azman Air in recent months, claiming that the airline cancelled their flights and would not issue refunds.

Speaking on the subject, Aliyu said the airline has prioritised processing payments for individuals who have requested refunds and that they hope to finish the process when operations resume.

He explained that customers who seek for a refund by completing the necessary documents will receive the payment.

