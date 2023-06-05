Foreign airlines are reportedly leaving Nigeria for neighboring countries due to indebtedness

The reason is that Nigeria is the highest indebted county to foreign airlines in the world

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) revealed that Nigeria owes about $812.2 million in unrepatriated funds

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the rising levels of blocked funds threaten operations and airline connectivity in affected markets, including Nigeria.

The blocked funds in the industry have spiked by 47% to $2.27 billion as of April 2023 from $1.55 billion in 2022.

IATA to pull airlines from debtor countries

Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director/CEO, disclosed the information at the 79th IATA Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit, which began on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

According to Walsh's statement, airlines cannot continue to provide services in markets where they cannot access and repatriate their revenues from their commercial activities in those places.

Walsh said:

“Governments need to work with the industry to resolve this situation so airlines can continue providing the connectivity vital to driving economic activity and job creation.”

Daily Trust said IATA listed the top five countries accounting for 68% of blocked funds, with Nigeria leading the pack with $812.2 million.

Other countries include Bangladesh, which owes $214.1 million; Algeria, $196.3 million; Pakistan, $188.2 million; and Lebanon, $141.2 million.

The association asked governments to abide by international agreements and treaty obligations to allow airlines to repatriate funds from ticket sales, cargo space, and other activities.

Senate asks CBN to release airlines' funds

On May 16, 2023, Nigeria’s Senate asked the Central Bank of Nigeria to pay up airlines’ blocked funds.

The issue was raised after Senator Bala Na’allah presented a motion on the inability of airlines to move their funds from Nigeria.

Na’allah stated the consequences of the blocked funds are that the airlines do not offer cheap tickets in Nigeria.

Channels Television reported that Na’allah said that another consequence is that the airlines are relocating to neighboring countries.

