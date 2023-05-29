Abuja-based Next Cash and Carry supermarket has gotten N471 million in claims from Universal Insurance

The insurer paid the claim following a tragic fire incident that overtook the popular supermarket in 2021

Universal Insurance has announced the disbursement of a staggering N471.5 million in claims to Next Cash and Carry, an esteemed supermarket nestled within the Federal Capital Territory.

It would be recalled that Legit.ng had reported in December 2021 that the popular Abuja supermarket was gutted in a ghastly fire incident.

Legit.ng also reported that during the inferno, criminal elements had a field day looting items in the supermarket including television sets, electric appliances and others.

Next Cash and Carry supermarket in Abuja was gutted by fire in December 2021 Photo credit - Vecteezy

According to Punch, Universal Insurance recalls its astounding feat of disbursing a remarkable N1.2 billion in claims to those who endured losses between 2015 and 2020.

Delving into the specifics, the breakdown reveals a display of unwavering support, with N111.1 million disbursed in 2016, N330.3 million in 2017, N334.2 million in 2018, and N338.2 million in 2019.

This cumulative effort culminated in a total claims payout of N1.2 billion across a diverse range of nine insurance categories.

Universal Insurance says it remains dedicated to upholding its promise of safeguarding the interests of its policyholders, standing as a paragon of trust and reliability in the insurance landscape.

Universal Insurance boasts an impressive asset base of approximately N12.3 billion. This solid foundation is supported by a substantial capital structure consisting of 16 billion fully paid shares and an issued share capital of N8 billion. The shareholders' fund stands tall, exceeding a remarkable N9.7 billion.

Buhari's Govt Promises Support Next Cash And Carry After Terrible Fire Outbreak

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development expressed heartfelt sympathy and profound sorrow over the devastating destruction that befell the Next Cash and Carry shopping complex in Abuja.

In an earnest display of concern, Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq and her team visited the site of the catastrophic inferno on Wednesday, December 29, to assess the extent of the damage inflicted.

Recalling the swift response in the face of adversity, the minister highlighted the commendable efforts of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other collaborating agencies who promptly joined the rescue operations upon receiving distress calls.

The Federal Government pledged its commitment to stand alongside the management of Next Cash and Carry, offering solace and assistance during this challenging time.

