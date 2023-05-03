Heirs Holdings has made new appointments to two of its subsidiaries at top management levels.

With a corporate name change, Heirs Insurance Limited will now be referred to as Heirs General Insurance Limited.

Mr Wole Fayemi is to assume the position of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Heirs General Insurance

Tosin Bayo-Yusuf has been promoted to the position of Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Heirs Life Assurance

Tony Elumelu's Heirs Holdings has made some new appointments to two of its subsidiaries, Heirs Insurance Limited and Heirs Life Assurance.

The company announced in a statement, the appointments two individuals to senior leadership positions and also unveiled an official name change from Heirs Insurance Limited to Heirs General Insurance Limited.

Tony Elumelu, Chairman, Heirs Holdings' subsidiaries Photo credit - UBA Group

Source: Facebook

According to the company, Mr Wole Fayemi to assume the position of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Heirs General Insurance with immediate effect from Tuesday, May 2, 2022.

Another appointment is that of Tosin Bayo-Yusuf who has now been promoted to the position of Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Heirs Life Assurance as approved by the Board of Directors.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Bayo-Yusuf's appointment comes on the backdrop of the departure of the former Executive Director, Wasiu Amao who retired after many years of service.

Meet Wole Fayemi and Tosin Bayo-Yusuf

Wole Fayemi has worked in Nigeria's insurance sector for over two decades. Before moving to Heirs General Insurance, Fayemi worked at Old Mutual General Insurance where he functioned as the Executive Director, Technical.

Tosin Bayo-Yusuf has operated in Nigeria's insurance industry for a cumulative 17 years. Since joining Heirs Life Assurance in 2021, Bayo-Yusuf has held key positions including Head, Individual Life Operations and Head of Bancassurance, championing the bancassurance partnership with United Bank for Africa (UBA).

Tony Elumelu Shares His Journey to Becoming a Bank Owner

In a related news, Legit.ng reported that Tony Elumelu shared his successful journey from how he got his first banking job, and how he rose to become one of Nigeria's most successful and influential men.

The billionaire businessman revealed this in a Facebook post that even though he knew he did not meet up with the requirements for a banking job, he applied anyway afetr attaining his Master's degree.

Elumelu stated that he had always admire the banking profession from afar. It was always a pleasure for him to watch the practitioners of the profession as they were always impeccably dressed.

As fate would have it, he got the job regardless of his 2.2 grade which was lower than the 2.1 grade required by the advertisers. He however, he spent everyday trying to prove himself to the company.

Source: Legit.ng