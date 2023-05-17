Access Holdings CEO Herbert Wigwe continues to cement his place as one of the biggest shareholders

The bank revealed that he paid over N1 billion to buy more shares in the financial institution.

Wigwe's latest investment further fortifies his organizational ownership and influence

Herbert Wigwe, the Group Chief Executive of Access Holdings Plc, the parent company of Access Bank has solidified his position within the company by acquiring an additional 150 million shares worth N1.49 billion.

Wigwe acquired the shares through Tengen Holdings (Mauritius) Limited according to notice of share dealing on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

Details of Wigwe N1bn purchase

The notice signed by Sunday Ekwochi, Company Secretary of Access Holdings Plc, Tengen Holdings purchased 75,000,000 units of Access Holdings Plc shares at a rate of N9.9 per share, totaling N742.5 million.

In a separate deal on May 12th, 2023, Tengen Holdings also acquired an additional 75,000,000 units of shares at the same price, further amounting to N742.5 million.

These transactions combined have a total value of N1.49 billion.

Wigwe Access shareholdings

Wigwe currently stands as the bank's largest single shareholder, possessing approximately 5.98% of Access Bank's total shareholding structure.

Also, Tengen Holdings' share count has risen from 432,577,819 units as of December 31, 2022, to 802,577,819 units.

Including this transaction, Wigwe's indirect holdings have now reached 1,924,369,017(1.92bn) units, compared to 1,554,369,017(1.52bn) as of the end of 2022, while his direct holdings remain at 201,231,713 units.

