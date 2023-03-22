Labour Union earlier called on the leadership of the Central Bank of Nigeria to make cash available for Nigerians

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress did not only request sufficient cash for Nigerians but also issued a one-week ultimatum, an order which was taken for granted by the CBN

Reacting angrily, the NLC on Wednesday, March 22, instructed its members to shut down its activities at all CBN branches nationwide

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Wednesday, March 22, issued a fresh directive to its members.

The Labour union directed all workers to picket all the offices of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) nationwide beginning from next week over the current cash crunch in the country.

NLC to stage protest at CBN offices nationwide over naira scarcity. Photo credit: NLC

Source: UGC

NLC to stage a protest at CBN offices nationwide

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, gave the directive at an ongoing press briefing at the Labour House in Abuja, Daily Trust reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said the directive became imperative following the expiration of one week ultimatum given to the apex bank to make cash available for Nigerians.

Supreme Court vs FG: Strike looms as NLC issues fresh ultimatum to Buhari over naira, fuel scarcity

Legit.ng reported earlier that the challenges faced by many Nigerians, including civil servants, to access naira notes from banks and Point of Sale agents across the country have continued to elicit reactions from various quarters.

A recent reaction is from Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), which has restated its resolve to direct all workers to stay away from their offices should the Federal Government fail to address Nigeria's fuel and naira crisis.

the NLC, in a communique issued on Tuesday, March 14, after an inaugural meeting of its Central Working Committee in Abuja, said the congress would embark on a strike action if the scarcity is not addressed within the next seven days.

Second-term seeking Sanwo-Olu issues serious threat to Lagosians over old notes

Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is seeking a second term in office, has issued a stern warning to banks and commercial businesses in the state.

The governor, on Monday, March 13, approved the closure of any bank, business or commercial outlet that fails to accept or transact with the old naira notes.

Governor Sanwo-Olu urged residents to report to the nearest Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) if they encounter any difficulty.

Source: Legit.ng