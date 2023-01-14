A hospitality company based in Abuja has promised to open more branches across the country

The CEO of Whiskey Mistress, Adenike Isi-Adeeko said the firm is setting a new pace in the industry

Also, the company said that in doing so, it is creating jobs for the teeming Nigerian youths

The Chief Executive Officer and founder of Whiskey Mistress, Adenike Isi Adeeko has said the whiskey mistress is working to open branches in some parts of the country after its one anniversary coming up in June 2023

This is as Adeeko also revealed that Constantine Madi, who was initially supposed to partner has since relocated to Lagos, and since then everything has been moving smoothly, hospitality genius said.

CEO of Whiskey Mistress, Adenike Isi-Adeeko Credit: Osarieme Eweka

Source: Getty Images

Transforming nightlife

Adeeko said in Abuja on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, stated that with Whis­key Mistress the hospitality firm is again setting the pace in terms of bringing innovation and satisfaction in the hospitality business, it will be nothing like nightlife has seen.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She said:

"We are looking to more collaborations in different locations around Nigeria as soon as we celebrate our first anniversary.

"The kind of service we offer here is an experience as opposed to the nightlife we are used to, where we dance and drink all night long. Any night at whiskey mistress will make you bring your phones out to keep a memory.

"So far, it’s been pretty smooth, our staff strength grew to about 72 in just a few months. What we do is entirely new to nightlife. We take the different forms of art, dance, music, painting, sculpting, and even literature and blend them into nightlife," Adeeko said.

Frim creating more jobs

Speaking further, the award-winning entrepreneur said Whiskey Mistress is different from another social event in Abuja, what we are doing here is entirely and purely new to nightlife and we have received a lot of accolades from customers.

While speaking on job creation, she explained that with the increasing rate of unemployment in the coun­try, the Lounge has promised to be the next destination in Abuja through which most job-seek­ers can be engaged meaningfully.

Isi Adeeko wins young female entrepreneur of the year, defeats famous businesswoman

Legit.ng reported that the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Tiki Culture, Adenike Isi Adeeko has emerged as the winner of the 'Young Female Entrepreneurs Of 2022 Democracy Heroes award 10th edition.

Adeeko beat the businesswoman and the Peoples Democratic Party PDP Senatorial Candidate, Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti, and two others to the award.

According to the committee, Adeeko, became qualified for the award, after scalling all the strict standards of excellence laid by the organization's management.

Source: Legit.ng