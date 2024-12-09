Easterners in Lagos who wish to travel anticipate paying more than the outrageous prices that are now in effect

Investigation has shown that Easterners in Lagos who want to travel are expecting higher fares than the exorbitant rates currently in place.

Some people who depend on the standard missionary buses, which are usually cheap, are beginning to brace themselves to pay more.

Although one church in Yaba has increased the price of their trip to the east to N27,000, many expects that the price will further increase.

Some families expressed their fear that popular bussing businesses would charge up to N90,000 for each person.

Eeast and south-south transport companies stated that they are getting ready to raise their rates. For those travelling east, one of them in Port Harcourt has begun raising costs.

BusinessDay reported that transporters on the Enugu-Port Harcourt route stated that they were planning to raise fees from the current N11,500.

Checks by Legit.ng found that passengers travelling on GIG motors will pay N43,000 for a Lagos to Enugu trip currently on a 10-seater bus. The estimate for the Christmas period was not available on its website as of the time of this report.

Similarly, Lagos to Enugu trip via GUO transport company cost N45,500 on Hiace Ultra (10 seater) and N54,625 with Sienna. However the same trip is estimated at N52,725 on a 10 seater bus and N64,125 on a 5 seats with sienna by Christmas season.

Reasons for increase

According to a breakdown provided by a transport franchise driver, a driver is paid N57,000 after loading his bus with seven passengers at the current rate of N11,500.

“You will buy fuel for the trip with N35,000 and run other expenses and tips on the road. So, how much are you going home with to balance for the day? How much do you keep for repairs that come up any moment?”

He said the only chance drivers get is during the Yuletide season, when they will have to raise prices.

He added that most routes have one-way traffic, so drivers have to charge double because they might not get even one passenger on the way back.

“Somebody loading passengers from Lagos to Owerri on December 23 or 24 will have full load but will go back empty. So, if you don’t double the price, how do you cover the cost of fuel to return empty to Lagos?”

Transport companies increase fares

Legit.ng reported that according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), commuters' average fare for bus trips between cities in July 2024 was N7,117.17 per drop.

When compared to the average of N5,919.49 in July 2023, this indicated a 20.23% decrease in transportation expenses.

The cost of transportation between states rose by 0.35% month over month when the average fee for July was compared to N7,092.03 paid in June 2024.

