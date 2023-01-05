From Human Resources to Public Relations, The 10 Jobs Workers May Quit in 2023
- Many people will seek new job opportunities as they become bored with their current jobs
- Data said some jobs will become vacant in 2023 as workers quit jobs mainly due to burnout
- Survey shows that most of the jobs people will quit include Human Resources, Public Relations
A lot of job openings will emerge in 2023 due mainly to people living positions they think have become onerous and longer pays well.
As 2023 many workers have set the goal of dumping unfulfiling jobs in search of a better one.
Nigerian youths searching for new opportunities
Nigeria’s job market is replete with people, especially the youth looking for better job opportunities and better remuneration.
In a survey from a human resource consulting company, Robert Half, which sampled 2,500 professeionals between October and November 2023, half the youth population in the US will quit their a better one.
CNBC said Gen Z workers, working parents and employees who have been with their companies for more than five years are the mostly like to look for new jobs in 2023.
According to the survey, people in customer service, human resources and tech roles are most likely to resign from their positions.
Here are the top 10 jobs people appear most likely to quit in 2023
- Software development manager: $153K
- Creative director: $97K
- Production manager for manufacturing: $77K
- Public relations specialist: $57K
- Medical coding specialist: $46K
- Human resources assistant: $41K
- Customer success manager: $81K
- Controls engineer: $85K
- Human resources specialist: $54K
Survey shows people willing to leave positions
To understand the ranking, Payscale, a salary comparison and salary survey firm, said it looked at the hiring and quitting rates for dozens of professions and occupations from data provided by labour bureau and asked more than 80,000 respondents if they are seeking new jobs.
The company also considered the data of more one million workers on their website posted between October 2021 and 2022 to understand where salaries are growing fastest.
Payscale noted that many of those represented on the list, including tech and human resources have under pressure in recent months.
