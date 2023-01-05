Many people will seek new job opportunities as they become bored with their current jobs

Data said some jobs will become vacant in 2023 as workers quit jobs mainly due to burnout

Survey shows that most of the jobs people will quit include Human Resources, Public Relations

A lot of job openings will emerge in 2023 due mainly to people living positions they think have become onerous and longer pays well.

As 2023 many workers have set the goal of dumping unfulfiling jobs in search of a better one.

Nigerian youths searching for new opportunities

Nigeria’s job market is replete with people, especially the youth looking for better job opportunities and better remuneration.

In a survey from a human resource consulting company, Robert Half, which sampled 2,500 professeionals between October and November 2023, half the youth population in the US will quit their a better one.

CNBC said Gen Z workers, working parents and employees who have been with their companies for more than five years are the mostly like to look for new jobs in 2023.

According to the survey, people in customer service, human resources and tech roles are most likely to resign from their positions.

Here are the top 10 jobs people appear most likely to quit in 2023

Software development manager: $153K

Creative director: $97K

Production manager for manufacturing: $77K

Public relations specialist: $57K

Medical coding specialist: $46K

Human resources assistant: $41K

Customer success manager: $81K

Controls engineer: $85K

Human resources specialist: $54K

Survey shows people willing to leave positions

To understand the ranking, Payscale, a salary comparison and salary survey firm, said it looked at the hiring and quitting rates for dozens of professions and occupations from data provided by labour bureau and asked more than 80,000 respondents if they are seeking new jobs.

The company also considered the data of more one million workers on their website posted between October 2021 and 2022 to understand where salaries are growing fastest.

Payscale noted that many of those represented on the list, including tech and human resources have under pressure in recent months.

