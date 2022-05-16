The Airline Operators of Nigeria have announced that they would be embarking on strike action on Monday, May 16

The notice of the industrial action was made available to the public in a statement shared by the spokesperson for the operators' association Professor Obiora

Obiora noted that the action by the operators is due to the scarcity of the aviation fuel which would lead to disrupt and cancellation of already scheduled flights across the country

Days after rescinding its plan to embark on strike, airline operators across the country have announced that they would be starting an industrial action over the persisting scarcity of aviation fuel (jet A1)

The Punch reports that operators in the aviation industry announced that scheduled flights would be disrupted while the operation of services across Nigeria would be cancelled on Monday, May 16.

Airline operators said there would be disruption and cancellation of scheduled flights on Monday, May 16. Photo: Chukwuma Amos

In a statement released by the AON's spokesperson, Professor Obiora and titled, Public notice: Disruptions in flight operations, the operators decried the scarcity of aviation fuel in the country.

Obiora said the scarcity of Jet A1 fuel would lead to flight rescheduling and cancellations across major cities in Nigeria.

He also noted that the scarcity was already impacting negatively on the seamless conduct of air transport operations and would lead to flight rescheduling, and, or, cancellations.

His words:

"The Airline Operators of Nigeria wish to alert the public of impending disruptions to scheduled flight operations of members of the association.

"This development is being forced on members by the growing scarcity of aviation fuel popular as Jet-Al."

Obiora however, added that the association and its members are working very hard, and in alliance with product marketers, government and relevant stakeholders, to ensure the availability and proper pricing of aviation fuel in the country.

He said:

“While pleading the understanding of the flying public in the face of this reality, we also promise to do all that is necessary, and within our powers, to restore normal flight schedules as soon as possible.”

