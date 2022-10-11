Nigerian states were completely missing from routes airlines are making money in Africa

Six airlines earned a total of $2.138.8 billion from 10 African cities in 2021, with Emirates taking the highest revenue on the continent

Nigeria has 32 airports, 26 of which are operated by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and five of which are functional international airports

Nick Fadugba, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the African Aviation Services Limited, has revealed that six airlines earned a total of $2.138.8 billion from 10 African cities in 2021.

He stated this on the second day of the Airline Economics Conference ongoing in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to him, the major source of the revenues for airlines came from airports in 10 African cities.

The airports with highest revenue for Airlines

The top 10 routes in Africa, according to Fadugba, are Johannesburg-Dubai, Johannesburg-London, Cairo-Jeddah, Luanda-Lisbon, and Cape Town –Johannesburg.

Others are Cairo-Dubai, Cape Town – Dubai, Abidjan-Paris, Cape Town-London, and Mauritius-Dubai.

Fadugba failed to mention any Nigerian airports despite the country’s population and travel rate.

List of airlines with the highest revenue

Emirates

South African Airways

British Airways

Saudi Arabian

TAAG-Angola Airlines

Air France

Breakdown of how much airlines made in Africa by cities

Cities with the highest revenues in Africa were Johannesburg – Dubai; $315.6 million, Johannesburg – London; $295 million, Cairo-Jeddah; $242 million, Luanda –Lisbon; $231.6 million and Cape Town-Johannesburg with $185 million, Nairametrics reports.

Others are Cairo-Dubai; $181.3 million, Cape Town-Dubai; $176.7 million, Abidjan-Paris; $175 million, Cape Town – London; $174.6 million and Mauritius-Dubai earned $164 million.

According to the paper, out of the $2.1 billion revenue earned on the African routes, Emirates Airlines alone got $837.6 million within the period, while South African Airways came a distant second with $359.6 million.

Others are Saudi Arabian with $242 million, TAAG –Angola Airlines; $231.6 million, British Airways; with $295 million, and Air France with $174.6 million.

