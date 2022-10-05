Manufacturing stakeholders will assemble for a two-day event tagged EMWA 2023 to discuss methods to develop the sector.

The event will also give a forum for the manufacturers to highlight challenges affecting the industry.

Furthermore, the EMWA 2023 will provide an opportunity for manufacturers to exhibit some of their goods

Over 3,000 business leaders and top government officials are set to address issues around the manufacturing industry at the Equipment and Manufacturing West Africa expo (EMWA) trade fair 2023.

According to Zenith Exhibitions'who are the organisers, the event, which will hold on May 30 – 01 June 2023, is themed; ‘Reigniting Manufacturing to Drive Economic Growth and Development’.

BusinessDay reports that the company believes that the manufacturing sector is crucial in creating employment for millions of people and making goods more affordable.

Speaking on the exhibition Joseph Oru, managing director, Zenith Exhibition said:

"Last year’s event saw the introduction of many more features than ever before, delighting over 2,500 industry visitors live and in person and over 80 exhibiting brands from Nigeria, Italy, Malaysia, Germany, France, and Indonesia across three days.

"This time EMWA aims to facilitate business opportunities within the sector and develop networking paths for manufacturing and industrial companies. It is Nigeria’s Premier event for manufacturing, engineering, machinery and supporting industries.

He added that a Trade fair is a great way to connect with other companies, partners and international markets, and it is a cost-effective way to get new clients.

He continues:

“We will sustain the momentum and intensify efforts in the area of capacity building and knowledge transfer for our MSMEs through more free training and innovative sessions to boost productivity. Looking forward to seeing you at our next event.”

“We want stakeholders to join us in the business of building businesses at the Equipment & Manufacturing West Africa expo, and be part of an experience that is increasing Nigeria’s value chain in the manufacturing sector.”

Opportunities for speakers

Zenith Exhibitions said it is also calling for submissions of papers/presentations for the conference aspect of the show.

According to the company, industry professionals who intend to speak at the conference are required to submit their papers for review and consideration before the end of November 2022.

