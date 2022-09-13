Airline passengers are at risk of being stranded fourteen days from now if the federal government does not act fast

Recently, airport workers staged a protest nationwide venting their grievances over the newly amended Aviation Bill

It appears that some of the stipulations of the bill do not favour airport workers and does not meet the international labour law standard

Lagos, Ikeja - An imminent industrial action is underway as airport workers give the federal government a two weeks deadline to meet their demand over an anti-labour clause stipulated in the recently amended aviation bill.

The unions as reported by Channels TV are requesting that the federal government should pull down the unfavourable clauses stating that the amended bill gives the minister of aviation absolute power over the unions.

In the next two weeks, airline operations might shutdown nationwide if the federal government fails to meet the demands of the union. Photo: FAAN

Source: Twitter

As gathered by Legit.ng, some of the clause the protesting workers are kicking against says:

“All services which facilitate and maintain the smooth, orderly and safe take-off, flight and landing of aircraft, embarkation and disembarkation and evacuation of passengers and cargo respectively in all aerodromes in Nigeria are hereby designated as essential services pursuant to the provisions of Section 11(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“The Minister may by regulations, prohibit all or such class or classes of workers, officers and other employees or persons whether corporate or natural, engaged in the provision of services specified in subsection (1) of this section from taking part in a strike or other industrial action.”

"New aviation bill goes contrary to int'l labour law" - Union

In their argument, the union were of the opinion that the stipulated clause goes against international labour laws and also poses an encroachment on the duties and jurisdiction of the minister of labour.

Going by these submissions, the protesting airport workers are urging the minister of aviation to erase those clauses from the bill.

It was gathered that airport workers in some parts of the country staged a protest with Lagos state leading the pack.

Source: Legit.ng