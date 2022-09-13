About 15,000 workers in hospitals across Minnesota and Wisconsin demanding better working conditions and higher wages

Minnesota Nurses Association says the three-day nurses’ stoppage was set to last until Thursday morning

Meanwhile, hospitals have planned to continue providing care, albeit with possible disruptions to workflow

Approximately 15,000 private sector nurses in the US state of Minnesota have launched a three-day strike as they push for higher pay and better staffing in a healthcare system that has been stretched to its limits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nurses walked off the job on Monday in seven healthcare systems in Minneapolis and Duluth, mounting picket lines, chanting slogans and holding signs bearing messages such as “Patients Before Profits”.

Some Nigerians nurses protesting working conditions. Photo: The Cable.

The stoppage was set to last until Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA), which was coordinating the action, and will affect 16 hospitals.

“Hospital executives have already driven nurses away from the bedside by their refusal to solve the crises of staffing and retention in our hospitals,” the union’s negotiating team said in a statement, adding that nurses are “understaffed and overworked”.

The strike, which the MNA said is believed to be the largest of its kind in United States history, highlights the persistent problems that US healthcare workers face, such as low pay and staffing shortages.

