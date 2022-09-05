Many countries in Africa are grappling with affordable housing, which has made accommodation very expensive

In some of these countries, one-bedroom apartments can go for as high as $1,000 and as low as $354

Lagos, Nigeria, renting a one-bedroom apartment could go as much as $2,000 depending on the location

One of the essential needs of humans is shelter, which hardly comes cheap.

Many African countries resort to shanties because of a lack of affordable housing and their inability to afford rent.

What property price is

Investopedia defines the property price to income ratio as the ratio between a median home price comparison to the median annual household income.

The list also includes an affordability index, according to Business Insider. As a result, an average person can afford the general cost of living in a particular region.

The nine countries with the highest cost of a one-bedroom:

Ghana has a property price-to-income ratio of 87.65 per cent and an affordability index of 0.04 per cent.

A one-bedroom apartment in Accra'sAccra's city centre may cost as much as $884.46 per month.

Kenya: The country's property price to income ratio is 24.24 per cent. The affordability index stands at 0.29 per cent. A one-bedroom accommodation in Nairobi'sNairobi's city centre costs an average of $389.62 per month.

Algeria: The North African country has a property-to-income ratio of 18.25 per cent and an affordability index of 0.61 per cent.

In Algiers, it goes for an average price of $211.85 per month. Meanwhile, the average monthly salary is $250.09.

Nigeria: Africa'sAfrica's most populous country has a property-to-income ratio of 16.11 per cent and an affordability index of 0.31 per cent.

Lagos, a one-bedroom apartment in the city centre, could go for as high as $1,567 per month.

Morocco has a property price-to-income ratio of 12.60 per cent and an affordability index of 0.98.

In Rabat, a one-bedroom apartment costs an average of $469.49 per month. Meanwhile, the average net salary in the city is $429.62.

Egypt: Egypt has a property price to income ratio of 12.04 per cent and an affordability index of 0.61 per cent.

A one-bedroom apartment in Cairo costs an average of $225.40 per month.

Tunisia: The North African country has a property-to-income ratio of 11.75 per cent and an affordability index of 0.61 per cent.

In Tunis, a one-bedroom apartment could go for $228.95 per month. The average monthly net salary in the city is $271.59.

Mauritius: This country has a property-to-income ratio of 9.71 per cent and a property affordability index score of 0.61 per cent.

A one-bedroom apartment in the centre of Port Louis can go for an average rental price of $393.97 per month. The average salary is $455.

South Africa has a property-to-income ratio of 3.07 per cent and an affordability index of 2.93 per cent.

In Johannesburg, a one-bedroom apartment can go for $422.94 per month. Meanwhile, the monthly net salary is $1,535.73.

