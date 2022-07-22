China is Africa's biggest lender and given about $140 billion in loans to most African countries as of September 2021

According to the IMF, about $285 billion would be need by most African countries to complete critical infrastructure

China has given about $1.5 trillion in loans to over 150 countries around the world which makes it the largest global lender

Macau is the only country in the world that is debt-free, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The world’s greates economies rank among the 20 countries with the highest external debts.

They are the US, Russia, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan and China, according to a Daily Trust report.

Africa's top debtor countries to China Credit: Horacio Villalobos / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

China remains a top global lender

Many African countries take loans from different places as well as from the World Bank, the IMF, China and other countries to finance critical infrastructure and various development projects.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Reports state that Africa’s debt to China surpassed $140 billion as of September 2021.

However, IMF says about $285 billion would be required by African countries to finance major infrastructural projects from 2021-2025.

China has risen to become a top global lender with great stakes that exceeds more than five per cent of global GDP.

China has, in total, given about $1.5trn in direct loans and trade credits to about 150 countries around the world, making the country the biggest creditor, surpassing the World Bank and the IMF.

African countries dire need of loans

The IMF says about 20-low income countries in Africa are at risk of debt distress between September and December 2021.

Debts in sub-Saharan Africa stood at about $305 billion.

China leads at the moment in bilateral lending in 32 African countries.

China currently owns about 72 per cent of Kenya’s external debts which is at $50 billion.

Mombasa port could be lost if Kenya defaults on the loan re-payment, according to Kenya’s own auditor general.

In 2020, the African countries with the largest Chinese debt were:

Kenya ($50 billion)

Angola ($25 billion),

Ethiopia ($13.5 billion),

Zambia ($7.4 billion)

The Republic of the Congo ($7.3 billion)

and Sudan ($6.4 billion)

Nigeria ($4.1 billion)

China angling for Nigeria, Laos, and others’ assets as default would put critical infrastructure at stake

Legit.ng reports that Laos, a South-East Asian country is on the cusp of defaulting on its loans to China after it obtained a loan to build a high-speed train which gave momentum for more debt traps.

According to reports, there is no way the country can get a bailout or debt forgiveness as it faces increasing economic and financial crises.

There is a debate as to the exact amount the country is owing China.

Source: Legit.ng