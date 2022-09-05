The local currency, the naira has depreciated again above N700 at the parallel market on Monday, September 5, 2022

Information from operators indicate that the local currency fell sharply despite the constant intervention by the CBN

Also, the country's external reserves dipped as result of CBN's intervention at the foreign exchange market

Nigerians have been troubled as the country's currency slipped back to N705 on Monday, September 5, 2022.

The exchange rate between the naira and the dollar fell to N705 per dollar for those buying foreign exchange in the black market. The fall of the naira represents 0.43 per cent depreciation compared to N702 per dollar recorded on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Free fall of naira and external reserves

Information from parallel market operators in Lagos indicates the naira's depreciation.

The official exchange rate, however, fell to N431.5 per dollar in the last trading session and hit about N444 per dollar.

According reports, on Friday, $93.54 million were exchanged, representing a 25.25 per cent spike compared to $74.68 million traded on Thursday, September 1, 2022. The week's trade volume stood at $82.9 million per day, in contrast to $126.8 million traded the previous week.

Also, the exchange rate at the crypto peer-to-peer forex exchange went down slightly to N701.8 per dollar during mid-day trading on Monday, September 5, 2022.

The country's foreign reserve declined by 0.002 per cent to $39.02 billion. The foreign reserve has declined due to intervention by the Central Bank of Nigeria in the official market to stabilise the local currency.

