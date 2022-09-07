Nigerian currency, Naira has suffered its worst depreciation against the US dollar in 2022

The last few months have seen Naira come under intense pressure amid serious forex scarcity

Foreign reserves, which is very important in helping the Central Bank of Nigeria defend is, also depreciating

Nigeria's currency, the Naira, has continued to fall in value against the US dollar, and it is now officially at its lowest level on the open market.

According to FMDQ securities, Nigeria's currency, the Naira, fell to its lowest level since 2022 on Tuesday, September 6, closing the day at N436 per dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E), the country's official foreign exchange market window.

This is the second consecutive day of record-breaking depreciation, following Monday's close at an 8-month low of N434.7 per dollar.

Nigeria's forex reserve movement July to September Credit: CBN

Source: Facebook

Tuesday rate means Naira has depreciated by 3.21 per cent when compared to N422 quoted on the first trading day this year.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

At the parallel market, popularly called the black market, Naira is also struggling.

The Naira weakened to N691.13 to a dollar from 689.23/$ according to @naira_rates, a Twitter handle that tracks the rates.

Comparing the current rate, the local currency has depreciated by 22.32 percent at the black market from N565/$ it opened 2022.

Bloomberg reports that Naira depreciation has been attributed to the dollar shortage as Nigeria continues to struggle to diversify and improve foreign exchange inflows.

Nigeria’s foreign reserves drop

Meanwhile, Nigerian foreign exchange reserves which are very important for CBN in defending the Naira fell to $38.93 billion as at Monday, 5 September 2022.

This is a 113.1 million depreciation when compared to $39.04 billion it stood at 5 August 2022.

Banks release names of customers using fake visa to buy cheap dollar for resale

Meanwhile, in compliance with CBN directives, ten Nigerian banks have revealed the names of customers buying cheap dollars to resell at the black market likely.

In a circular in July 2021, CBN had directed banks to publicize the identities of persons who engage in such behavior and to restrict them from obtaining currency in the future

The huge gap between the black market and the official rate has further created a market for some unscrupulous Nigerians to profit from

Source: Legit.ng