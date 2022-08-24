Travelling out of Nigeria is getting increasingly expensive on a daily basis as a result of international airline complaints about blocked cash

Worse, some airlines are now asking that Nigerians pay in dollars leaving Nigerians paying more compared to other countries

Nigerians looking for alternatives may be disappointed since flight tickets to the United States are nearly as expensive as in other African countries

Nigerians wishing to fly overseas are increasingly finding it harder to book flights with international airlines in Nigeria as they protest the release of their over $300 million blocked funds.

Emirates, for example, has chosen to suspend operations in Nigeria from September, while British Airways and Turkish Airlines have already informed customers that they would no longer offer tickets in naira but in dollars.

With the obvious forex scarcity, many Nigerians have begun to devise strategies to obtain cheaper foreign tickets, with some travelling to neighbouring countries.

The Punch reports how Nigerians now contact travelling Agents in Ghana to connect flights.

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies, Susan Akporiaye, also confirmed the development revealing that Nigerians are now travelling from Accra, Ghana, to London, Canada and other frequently visited destinations.

According to a BusinessDay report, Nigerians are now paying three times higher airfares than other countries

The report Nigerian travellers pay more than N1.2 million for one-way economy flight tickets lasting about six to eight hours and over N4 million for a business class ticket.

It also added that round trip tickets go for N3 million for the economy and N7 million for business class tickets.

Countries with the cheapest flight ticket

Check on Kayak an American online travel agency, details what it cost to travel from African major cities to the US as at Wednesday, 24, 2022.

Average price from Africa to New york for flight schedule from 25 September 2022 economy ticket:

Lagos- $3,783 (N2.5 million at the black exchange rate of N680/$)

Ghana- $3,161

Togo- $5,197

South Africa- $1,597

Kenya- $5,948

Republic of Benin- $3,447

Egypt- $2,231

