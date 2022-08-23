Experts have said Nigeria is very close to seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund to avoid debt-servicing default

Sources said that as the country struggles to meet its obligations, the best bet is to seek IMF cover and get international creditors to reschedule the debts

As the country’s oil production declines, it is becoming challenging meeting up with debt obligations, and petrol subsidies seem to be worsening things for Nigeria

Nigeria is inching towards opening talks and asking the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to pave the way for debt rescheduling of the country’s humongous debt and avoid a looming default, BusinessDay said, quoting economists monitoring the situation.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said that the country is already spending more on debt servicing and finding it very hard to fund petrol subsidies as oil prices fluctuate.

Nigeria struggling crude oil production, petrol subsidy

Nigeria issued a $2.2 billion Eurobond in March to allow the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to pay for the import of petrol which the country subsidises at N18.5 billion every day, and the country is finding it challenging to find forex funds for the imports.

Crude oil production in Nigeria has dipped to 1.2 million barrels daily, with almost one million from deep-water oil fields controlled by production-sharing contracts. It means the federal government cannot finance the fuel imports, which the NNPC puts at 60 million litres daily.

Bismarck Remane told BusinessDay that the best bet for Nigeria to avoid looming debt servicing default is to seek IMF cover.

He said it is necessary to reschedule all maturing obligations towards economic recovery for Nigeria.

