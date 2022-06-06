The Federal government has indicated that it is going to receive its operating license one month after applying

There are five phases to registering or starting an aviation business in Nigeria, including obtaining permits/licenses and certifications

The Ministry of Aviation, which is ecstatic, announced the latest step in its quest to establish a Nigerian airline, similar to that of South Africa, Ethiopia, and Kenya

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has revealed it is expecting to present Nigeria Air, the country’s proposed national carrier with Air Transport Licence (ATL) today, Monday, 6 June 2022.

Channelstv reports the licence will be presented to the interim management of the airline at the headquarters of the aviation regulatory body in Abuja.

The Air Transport Licence (ATL) is one of the licenses received by airlines before they can commence operation just as they await the all-important Air Operator Certificate (AOC) that fully guarantees them the right to begin air services, News Telegraph reports.

The launch of Nigerian Air Credit: NCAA

Source: Facebook

The tweet announcing the expected licence reads:

“The @NigerianCAA will on Monday, June 6th, 2022 present the Air Transport License (ATL) to the interim management of the #NigeriaAir, Nigeria’s national carrier at the NCAA’s Corporate headquarters, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja”.

Nigeria Air Limited, the country’s proposed national carrier had in April 2022 applied to the NCAA for a license to operate scheduled and non-scheduled passenger and cargo services.

Following the collapse of Nigerian Airways, the government have been making efforts to have an airline in the air similar to Kenya Airways, South African Airways, and other nations despite the financial struggles the airlines are reporting.

Steps into the aviation industry

Registration with Corporate Affairs Commission

Air transport licence

Airline operating permit

Air operator certificate

Register an aircraft

Aerodrome certification

