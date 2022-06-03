Foreign airlines operating in Nigeria have refused the order of the Nigerian government to move their operations to the new terminal in Lagos

The airlines are allegedly protesting the size of the aprons at the new terminal, saying they might not fit their jets

KLM, Birtish Airways, Emirates Airlines, amongst others are among the ones rejecting the directive

Many of the foreign airlines in Nigeria have called the bluff of the Nigerian government and the Federal Airports of Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to move to the new terminal at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

The terminal which was built with Chinese loans was opened to the public by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Furious FAAN reacts to rejection

The Managing Director of FAAN, Captain Rabiu Yagudu told reporters in Lagos that despite some foreign airlines complying and moving their operations to the new terminal, FAAN would be compelled to move their operations to the new place at the right time.

The Punch reports that the airlines might be protesting the small size of the new terminal’s aprons which will make it hard for the airlines’ jets to park there.

Yugudu decried the obstinate stance of the airlines, saying that the agency will not compel them to move, but that they airlines will not dictate to them how to operate.

He stated that the recalcitrant airlines want to paint FAAN in bad light that the terminal is not a good one, and called the allegation false.

Terminals built with Chinese loans

Punch said foreign airliners including British Airways, Emirates Airlines, Air France, KLM, and Lufthansa have not yet relocated their operations to the terminal.

Nigerian airline Air Peace has relocated its operations to the terminal.

Several airports in Nigeria have added new terminals recently, including Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and Port Harcourt International Airport. These new terminals were funded by the EXIM Bank of China.

