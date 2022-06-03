It seems the legal tussle between Lekoil Nigeria Limited Savannah Energy will not be ending anytime soon

In a renewed battle, Lekoil Nigeria Limited has asked the court to punish Savannah Energy for contempt of court for proceeding with the Extraordinary General Meeting

In February, Lekoil Nigeria joined by a number of third parties secured an injunction restricting Savannah Energy Investments Limited from taking any steps to transfer its assets

Lekoil Nigeria Limited has requested that the Federal High Court of Nigeria penalise Savannah Energy for contempt after the oil firm proceeded with an Extraordinary General Meeting(EGM) held on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

The two companies have been involved in legal battles, with Lekoil Nigeria Limited obtaining a court injunction against Lekoil Limited and Savannah Energy Investments Limited in February, preventing them from proceeding with the transfer of any interests in Lekoil Nigeria Limited's oil and gas assets.

The Injunction also includes altering the transfer or creation of any interest in Lekoil Nigeria Limited, that will alter the ownership, equity or share capital structure of Lekoil Nigeria Limited.

Leadership Newspaper reports that Lekoil Nigeria Limited believes the holding the EGM defy an injunction issued by the court, and also encourages the general public to discountenance the ‘BOUGHT’ court injunction.

The request of Lekoil Nigeria Limited was filed by its lawyer, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), in an application against Savannah Energy Plc, a subsidiary of Savannah Energy Plc at the Federal High Court of Nigeria in Lagos, on June 1, 2022

Lekoil Cayman Limited, the second defendant in the suit that was filed to halt the EGM challenged the jurisdiction of the court to issue an order on a company without a physical presence or business in Nigeria, Nairametrics also reported.

The presiding judge, Justice Y. Bogoro, adjourned the hearing of the application by the plaintiff, Lekoil Nigeria, to June 20, 2022, and upon closure of the suit, the application challenging the court’s jurisdiction by Lekoil Cayman Limited will be entertained.

Backstory

Lekoil Nigeria joined by a number of third parties including Lekoil Oil & Gas Investments Limited, Mayfair Assets & Trust Limited, Lekoil276 Limited, and Lekoil Exploration & Production Nigeria Limited had sought the injunction further to the announcement on February 28, 2022, by Lekoil Cayman Limited that it had entered into an agreement with Savannah Energy Investments Limited, a subsidiary of Savannah Energy PLC.

